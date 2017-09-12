Massive crowd turn up for Sarkodie’s ‘Highest’ album signing

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

2017-09-11

Sarkcess Music record Label CEO, Sarkodie on Friday, September 8, launched his fifth album ‘HIGHEST’ and followed with an autograph signing session at the West Hills Mall in Accra on Sunday, September, 10 which recorded a massive turnout.

The overwhelming attendance by his fans at his album signing on souvenirs, was really great as fan bought copies of the album.

Apart from the Fans, other music stars Medikal, Article Wan, Strongman, Kwasi Arthur, B4Bonah, Tee Phlow et al were also spotted at the autograph signing.

The 18-track album features collaborations with Suli Breaks, Jesse Jagz, JaySo, Worlasi, Koredo Bello, Joey B, Victoria Kimani, and Runtown.

Sarkodie claims his daughter, Adalyn Owusu Addo (Titi) influenced his creativity and content on the album: “… even though she doesn’t understand a word of what I say, I had to be very self-conscious of what I say.”

Micheal Owusu Addo (Sarkodie) and Paul Nuamah Donkor (JaySo) are the Executive Producers for the album. A tour in Ghana, Europe and the United States to promote the album is in the works.

The album will be marketed worldwide by Sony Music UK.

