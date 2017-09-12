Mahama addresses Women in Agriculture summit

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is in Marrakech, Morocco, to address

a Summit of Women in Agriculture.

The Summit is being organized by Believe in Africa, in collaboration with OCP

Group, United Nations Women, Africa 24 TV, Forbes Afrique and All Africa

Magazines.

President Mahama is the Special Guest of Honour for the Summit, which is

bringing together 350 participants from across the African continent and North

America.

‘Empowering Women in Agriculture: Generating Sustainable Growth, Bridging

the Gender Gap’ is the theme for the Summit.

According to the Organisers, Mr. Mahama has demonstrated his commitment

to transforming the African continent and is one of the leaders promoting

‘Agenda 2063’- the African Union’s vision of an integrated, prosperous and

peaceful Africa- by addressing gender and economic inequality in the

agricultural sector.

The Marrakech Summit is also in line with the African Development Bank’s

“Feed Africa Initiative” being championed by President Mahama.