LIVESTREAMING: Barcelona 3:0 Juventus – Champions league

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-12
The 2017/18 UEFA Champions league begins with an epic clash between last year’s semi-finalists Barcelona playing at home to Juventus this evening.
Barcelona begin the new UEFA Champions League season as they ended the old – with a visit from Juventus – and will be hoping for a different outcome on the opening night of Group D.
Barça’s 2016/17 campaign was curtailed by Juventus, who held out for a goalless draw at the Camp Nou in the quarter-final second leg, completing a 3-0 aggregate victory. Juve went all the way to the final but were unable to get the better of Real Madrid, going down 4-1 in Cardiff.
Barcelona have won their UEFA Champions League group on a record 18 occasions, and not since 2006/07 have they failed to finish top of their section.
The two teams are exactly level in their nine encounters – three wins, three draws and three defeats apiece plus ten goals for and against.
