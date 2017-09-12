LIVESTREAMING: Akufo-Addo launches free SHS

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo is delivering a speech at the launch of free SHS <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505230786_284_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The official launch of government’s education policy; the Free Senior High School policy is taking place today September 12 to initiate its implementation nationwide.

Though being climaxed in Accra, the event will concurrently be held in all other regions of the country.

The policy, since its introduction by the ruling New Patriotic Party has sparked huge controversy in the public particularly among members of the Minority in Parliament who argue that the policy is a mere hoax and a clear indication of failed promises on the part of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

President Akufo-Addo is present is headlining the event alongside the Minister of Education and other government officials at the West Africa Secondary School (WASS) in Accra.

The Free SHS program is the flagship education program by the NPP that seeks increase access to Secondary Education by removing the burden of paying fees from parents.

Under the policy, government would foot all bills including feeding fees, tuition fees and all other charges. Over 420,000 eligible students would enjoy the program when it kicks off.

