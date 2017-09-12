LIVE UPDATES: Barcelona 3:0 Juventus – Champions league

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-12

Barcelona vs Juventus <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505248222_618_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 2017/18 UEFA Champions league begins with an epic clash between last year’s semi-finalists Barcelona playing at home to Juventus this evening.

Barcelona begin the new UEFA Champions League season as they ended the old – with a visit from Juventus – and will be hoping for a different outcome on the opening night of Group D.

Barça’s 2016/17 campaign was curtailed by Juventus, who held out for a goalless draw at the Camp Nou in the quarter-final second leg, completing a 3-0 aggregate victory. Juve went all the way to the final but were unable to get the better of Real Madrid, going down 4-1 in Cardiff.

Barcelona have won their UEFA Champions League group on a record 18 occasions, and not since 2006/07 have they failed to finish top of their section.

The two teams are exactly level in their nine encounters – three wins, three draws and three defeats apiece plus ten goals for and against.