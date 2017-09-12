Lifestyle: 10 things men wish women would stop doing

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-12

Women seem to notice everything that is “wrong” with another woman. They can easily spot any makeup disaster, ugly hairdo or a tacky outfit. But what about men?

Will those who understand nothing of fashion or feminine things also notice when a woman is ill-groomed?

The answer is yes. Most men can tell when a woman is trying too hard.

Here are 10 things they dislike the most:

1. Extreme hairstyles

A woman with hair full of volumizing product and variously placed bobby pins walks into the room. You think she will attract the attention of all the men at the party. Will it attract attention? Yes, but not for the reasons you want. Most men prefer long, loose, soft and silky hair, not sticky hairspray and hard gels.

2. Masked faces

Foundation is used to hide imperfections, fine lines, and blemishes. However, it should be applied as a thin, even layer, and in a shade that blends right into your skin. Overuse can make it look like you came out with a layer of clay on your face. When applied correctly, no one should be able to tell that you are hiding imperfections on your face. Remember, less is always more.

3. Sticky eyelashes

You know that effect when a woman uses too much mascara — her eyelashes all stick together and smear black with each blink. Nothing about that look is attractive. Use the good quality mascara that dries quickly and does not smudge. After applying, use an eyelash brush to remove any excess off of your lashes. Men love beautiful and expressive eyes, free of black clumps.

4. Too much glitter

If you are not a professional makeup artist, it is probably best to stick to the matte shadows. They adhere better and are less likely to concentrate in the crease of your eyelid.

5. Yellow teeth and bad breath

Yellow teeth and bad breath are not attractive to anyone. If you struggle in this area, you should realize that the source of the problem is probably found in poor hygiene. Or maybe you need to cut back on the coffee, black tea or red wine, or lose the cigarettes. Whatever it is, address the source of your problem, and try adding whitening toothpaste and dental floss to brighten your smile. Lozenges or sugar-free breath sprays also help a lot.

6. Lack of body care

Poorly manicured nails, hairy legs, and unshaven armpits are major turnoffs for men. Poor personal hygiene cannot be hidden by makeup and nice clothes.

7. Dry or oily skin

Yes, men notice. The sight of a dried heel, oily face or peeling skin is a warning to “back off.” Don’t expect to turn him on with cracked lips.

8. Primping in public

Men are not interested in knowing your tricks to become more attractive. Put on your makeup at home and don’t fuss over it in public.

9. Dark lips

Lipstick is a great tool to make your lips more beautiful and defined. But beware, if misused, the lip liner pencil can become your enemy. When going out for dinner, use a lipstick and liner close to the color of your lips. Dark lipstick colors have the awful tendency to smudge onto your teeth while you are talking or eating — not a pleasant sight for those who are watching. Also, remember that dark lip liner paired with lighter lipstick leaves an aged appearance.

10. Perfume overload

Excesses are always a bad idea. Remember, the more expensive the perfume, the less you should use. The cheaper the perfume, the less you should use. So try to put a drop only in certain points such as the neck, behind the ears and wrists. A little bit of a good perfume is plenty.