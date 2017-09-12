Laughline set to change the face of comedy with 1st anniversary show

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: Fenuku Augustine

2017-09-11

Lekzy DeComic is lead comedian and organiser of Laughline

The premium monthly comedy show in the country; Laughline, now, your award – winning comedy show is set to thrill patrons to the most exciting show this year.

Laughline is a year old and organizers of the show have put together a mega show which would blow away the minds of the patrons.

Over the past months of its existence, Laughline has been able to keep it’s consistency to produce a show once every month, if you have been attending the show, you’d see that the show keeps getting better after each show. Building up to the penultimate show this year; “Laughline @ 1”, people are to expect nothing but an excellent and wonderful show.

Organizers are also calling on sponsors to jump on the train with them and help promote Ghcomedy to the world.

The show has seen almost every comedian in the country pass through and for the upcoming event, The Prince of Ghcomedy, Lekzy DeComic; host of the comedy show would be celebrating the anniversary with King of Ghcomedy, DKB, Foster Romanus, Id James Brown, Queen of Ghcomedy, Jacinta, David Aglah, Comedian OB, Comedian Khemikal, Obrempong, Ajeezay, Teekay, Nino, Pararan and Nii oo Nii with supporting acts Comedian Waris, Putogo, MJ the Comedian, Tutu Marven, Nagoveh, Chopsticks, Miller, Original AK, Crypto, Blaqface, Lyrikal and Hardguy.

Also performing would be Ephraim and Rhyme Sonni with DJ Sid on the turn table.

The show is on the 16 of September 2017 at the Global Cinemas, Weija. Tickets are going for GhC 25.00 regular and GhC 30.00 VIP. You can get the tickets at the front desk of the Global Cinemas or call 0249232558/0500003600 for more information and free tickets delivery anywhere you are in Accra.

Laughline is a Kasa Entertainment Initiativ. The show is sponsored by Infinix Mobile, Eddy’s Pizza, Kit Kat , Awake Mineral Water and Veraldo. Media Partners include, EventGuide which is the official Magazine for Laughline, Okrakyi Trends official clothing line. Vibes in 5, Trutalk, 4SR, LetMeHypeYouGH, Sunset Multimedia, Creative Concept Multimedia, Wildout Crew, Streetzhub, Comedy Empire, Desiderata Entertainment showcasegh.com.