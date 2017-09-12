Koo Ntakra starts ‘Stop over Tour’ on September 16

Music of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Ahead of his highly anticipated ‘KOK’ Album launch slated for early November, rapper Koo Ntakra is feverishly girding up for a new tour starting from September 16, 2017.

In the year 2015, the artist embarked on the ‘Akuaba Tour’ to promote his debut studio album ‘Akuaba,’ and followed it up in 2016 with the ‘New Era Schools Tour.’

This year, the management of the artiste, Gulfcoast Entertainment together with its partners (Dekins Entertainment and Coloured Frutz Productions) has put together another tour that will elevate the brand of the Akuapem rapper.

The tour officially kicks off this Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Park & Pork Pub at Awoshie.

The ‘Stop Over Tour’ will run for the next three (3) months with support from artistes such as Renner, Tee Rhyme, Phrame, Gina Gee and Street Wise. This will take place every 2weeks from the September 16, and will be zoned within the hottest Pubs and Clubs in Accra, Kasoa, Tema, Koforidua and Akwapem mountains.

The #StopOverTour is a free event to bring the various artists closer to the fans and also help to build on their fan base, as well promote their new projects.

#StopOverTour is a Dekins Entertainment initiative partnered by Gulfcoast Entertainment.