Joseph Attamah relishes ‘textbook’ goal against Fenerbahce

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-12

Ghana defender Joseph Attamah has revealed his goal for Istanbul Basaksehir against Fenerbahce in the Turkish top-flight on Saturday was a textbook one.

The centre back claims he was able to apply a blistering header to a cross after practicing and succeeding on the training ground.

”It was a very good goal because that is what we do every time in training. Yesterday (Friday) we practiced on it and I scored- same from the captain and we scored four times in training,” he said in a post-match interview

”So I can say that we all did well because we had to win and we won.

”It’s very good for us to take the three points because we don’t win three points it will be very difficult for us in our next game because we are playing Europa on Thursday so I think this is going to boost our morale for the Europa League on Thursday.”