Intermittent breaks in league very worrying – Ashgold CEO

2017-09-12

Kudjoe Fianoo, Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold has expressed displeasure at the continuous breaking of the Ghana Premier League, insisting it makes the top flight “unattractive”.

The league is currently on hold – the fourth time this season – due to the ongoing 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.

According to Fianoo, who doubles as President of the Ghana League Clubs Association, these breaks have weighed heavily on the budgets of the 16 teams.

“Nigeria delayed their arrival for the ongoing WAFU tournament because they wanted to end their league as planned, but we have put ours on hold and making the clubs accrue additional costs we do not budget for”, he stressed.

“These breaks do not make our league attractive. In other jurisdictions, league fixtures are not rescheduled to accommodate international matches”, Fianoo concluded.

The league resumes on 4th October 2017 to honor the last four fixtures of the 2016/2017 season