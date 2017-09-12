India community hosts Black Starlets

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017



The India High Commissioner to Ghana and some prominent Indians representing Indian businesses in Ghana, including the Melcom Group of Companies, last Sunday hosted the Black Starlets and their technical handlers to a farwell dinner in Accra ahead of the team’s departure tomorrow for Abu Dhabi en route to India to participate in the 2017 FIFA Under-!7 which comes off from October 6 to 28.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr Birender Singh Yadav, on behalf of the Indian community in Ghana, said he was glad to be with the Starlets and officials and wished the team success at the tournament.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, who led the Starlets delegation to the function, expressed his appreciation to Mr Yadav and the management of Melcom Group and Bank of Baroda for their support to the team to ensure their success at the World Championship.

“The team is very much in high spirit looking forward to visit India and experience India. We are reliably informed that India is also going on a training tour in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and we expect that we will take advantage of the camping of the two teams in Abu Dhabi to play some friendly matches and exchange some friendly fire before we go for the World Cup,” said the deputy minister.

At the event, Melcom Group also announced a promotional package aimed at mobilising supporters to India to cheer the Starlets during the tournament. It involves a series of radio and TV quiz programmes that would test the knowledge of interested contestants with the top two finalists sponsored to India to support the Starlets.

Mr Godwin Avenorgbor, Director of Communications at Melcom, disclosed that the package was put together with the support of the Sports Ministry to ensure the Starlets enjoyed a successful U-17 World Cup campaign in India.