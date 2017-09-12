I was ridiculed and called a liar over Free SHS – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says the commencement of the Free SHS policy has put his doubters to shame after he was labelled a “liar” by his opponents.

According to him, his government will do everything possible to ensure that the policy succeeds.

Speaking during the official launch of the Free SHS policy at the West African Secondary School in Adenta, Akufo-Addo said “When I proposed this policy in 2008, many were those who said Free SHS could not be done. The idea was ridiculed and was described by propagandists as a vote-buying gimmick even though ironically, it did not win me that election.

Mr. Akufo-Addo added “I was labelled a liar by my opponents who went on to state that Free SHS could only be possible in 20 years’ time. Nonetheless, the Ghanaian people were discerning and believed it was possible. The culminations of that believe inter alia resulted in the decisive victory won by the New Patriotic Party and myself in the elections of 2016.

Mr. Akufo-Addo told the gathering that his government has decided to invest the nation’s resources in the children of the country to safeguard the future of the country.

“I made the pledge of providing every Ghanaian child with access to senior high school because I know the privilege, the knowledge and talents are not for the rich and privileged alone and that free education widens the gates of opportunities to every child especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.

“A government may not be able to make every citizen rich but with political will and responsible leadership, a government can help create a society of opportunities and empowerment for every citizen and I know no better way to do so but through access to education.”