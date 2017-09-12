I tricked Afia with common water – Abrokwa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The estranged husband of popular Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger has stated he tricked the wife with common water to get evidence.

Mr Lawrence Abrokwa is expected to appear before the Domestic Violence Court for his role in the recording and circulation of a video of alleged infidelity involving the actress.

There are videos circulating on social media showing Afia Schwarzenegger alleged to be involved in an affair.

Mr Abrokwa, who was seen holding bottle in the video, has stated he intentionally filled an empty bottle with normal water as a strategy to get the wife to confess.

News broke recently that the actress was caught in bed with another man barely nine months into her marriage. The video is alleged to have been recorded by her husband, Mr Abrokwa.

In the video, Afia Schwarzenegger is seen wearing a headscarf and clad in a white towel trying to shield her private parts from the preying lenses of the camera.

She is heard screaming and wailing while her ‘husband’ quizzes her if ‘that is how she is?’

Shortly after the incident, Mr Abrokwa, has said, Afia was just running from common water for cover.

According to him, he used that strategy to track the wife down in order to get into the root of the ordeal as prove for possible grounds of breaking-up.