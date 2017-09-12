I support Free SHS – Van Vicker

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: ghanacreativearts.com

2017-09-11

Celebrated actor Van Vicker has expressed his utmost support for the free Senior High School policy rolled out by the Nana Addo Danquah led administration.

The free SHS as promised by the then opposition New Patriotic Party and now ruling government is set to start tomorrow 12th September, 2017.

The president in his speech on free SHS emphasized that “free” means government will finance expenses such as tuition, accommodation, feeding among others.

In a post on Instagram captured by Ghanapoliticsonline.com ,using his wife’s picture; the Human Resource Manager at Ghana National Service Secretariat, Van Vicker alluded that…

‘ I have a tremendous air of expectancy. I support FREE SHS, it’s a worthy cause. An ace effort for mother Ghana. #thebiggerpicture #Ghana #vanvicker #ygf’