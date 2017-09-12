GSE suspends listing status of Africa Champion, Golden Web

Ghana Stock Exchange has suspended the listing status of the Manufacturing firm Africa Champion Limited and Golden Web Limited.

According to a circular issued by the Exchange to the investing public, African Champion has failed to publish its audited financial statements for the year ended December 2015 and 2016.

Golden Web has also failed to conduct an Annual General Meeting since the last one held in June 2011 and has also arrears of its Annual listing fee for 2017.

The Ghana Stock Exchange in the Statement maintained that these companies have been in breach of the continuing listing obligations under the Ghana Stock Exchange.

Managers of the Exchange last month suspended five companies, for failing to stick to rules governing their listing.

These included; The companies are African Champion Industry Limited (ACI), Clydestone (Ghana) Limited (CLYD), Golden Web Limited (GWEB), Pioneer Kitchenware Limited (PKL) and Transaction Solutions Limited (TRANSOL) and Cocoa Processing Company.

It later lifted the sanctions on three of the companies for complying with the listing requirements Pioneer Kitchenware Limited (PKL) and Transaction Solutions Limited (TRANSOL) Clydestone (Ghana).