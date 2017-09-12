Government to probe GAA over $84k budget

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

The Deputy Sports Minister Enam Pius Hadzedi has exclusively told Starr FM Sports that officials of the Ghana Athletics Association (GAA) will be probed over the 84, 000 Dollar budget for this year’s IAAF championships.

The sports ministry through the national sports authority gave out 84,000 dollars to the Ghana Athletics Association to cater for their participation which included accommodation, ticketing and per diems of team Ghana at this year’s event in London.

But investigations by Starr Sports have revealed that the local organizing committee in London catered for the travel and accommodation for all participating athletes including Ghana at the event.

The GAA is, however, yet to account to the sports ministry how the 84,000 dollar budget was spent in London.

According to Mr. Hadzedi, his ministry will probe the GAA to ascertain how the 84,000 dollar budget was used.

“This is a matter we are interrogating and [when] we do come to a conclusion on it, we will put it out for the public,” Mr. Hadzedi told Starr FM Sports.