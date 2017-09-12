Godwin Attram unsure of Great Olympics relegation survival

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-12

Godwin Attram <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505246425_886_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Godwin Attram says he cannot assure fans of Great Olympics that they will escape the drop after being named substantive coach on Tuesday.

The Wonder club are in dire danger of returning to the second tier league of Ghana football after a disappointed first season in the elite division.

On Tuesday, the club announced deputy coach Godwin Attram as their substantive trainer after mutually parting ways with Swedish coach Tom Strand, who joined the club five months ago.

Speaking for the first time after his appointment, Attram stated emphatically that beating the drop will be a herculean task but will give it a shot.

“I will cannot and will never promise that we’ll survive this storm because the situation at hand now is very difficult. We’re only looking up to the Almighty,” Attram told Accra-based Happy FM.

“The only thing we can do is to strengthen the team very well and put them in a tactical shape, and then motivate them. That’s all they needed. The problem is already there, the team going to relegation is no news now but I’ve given them some words of inspiration that guys, play your football and forget the rest.”

“I’ve told them that when the team fail to survive this situation everybody will understand that you gave your sweat for the course but if you don’t turn on your A game in the remaining matches, fingers will be pointed at you. Your name will be at stake therefore stand up and be counted as a Olympics player,” he added.

“And it worked in the match against WAFA. The boys were unbelievable and even the WAFA guys told me that should we keep up that performance in our remaining games, we could have a chance of realizing our dreams. So we’re hoping and praying to the Almighty. I cannot promise, no one can but it’s only God who can decide our fate.”