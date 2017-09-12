Ghana U-17 to leave for Abu Dhabi on Wednesday

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Ghana’s U17 will leave Accra on Wednesday for a training tour of Abu Dhabi to fine-tune preparations for next month’s FIFA U17 World Cup in India.

The Black Starlets were initially billed to travel to Denmark and then to Spain but the plan had to be abandoned due to difficulties in securing visas for the contingent.

”There are six other national teams who are hopefully going to come to Abu Dhabi; New Zealand, India, Mali, Guinea, Iran and the United States of America. It is our expectation to play a couple of friendlies with these teams,” Deputy Sports Minister Pius Hadzide confirmed.

Ghana will head straight to India for the tournament which will be played from .

The Black Starlets are in Group A alongside United States of America, Colombia and hosts India.