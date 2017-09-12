Ghana Premier League is a big joke – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: footballghana.com

2017-09-12

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505237421_2_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Member of Parliament of North Tongu, Honourable Samuel Okudzato Ablakwa has labeled the local league as a big joke, looking at the way it’s being manage.

The former Deputy Minister of Education shared his views on the state of the local league on local radio station Asempa FM.

Despite being an ardent follower of the local game, a staunch supporter of Accra Hearts of Oak, the astute politician was not satisfied with the state of the league and asked handlers of football in the country to ensure it is properly managed.

“When I was growing up there was no Hearts of Oak match I do not watch, especially, Hearts-Kotoko, Hearts-Olympics. But now everybody is watching the Premiership, when the EPL went on break as if there is no sporting activity around. Meanwhile, the local league is where we can raise some funds,” he said on Asempa TV.

“Yes, in as much as we commend Kwesi Nyantakyi for his achievement in the International level, he should also accept his short comings. But I want him to make sure before he retires from his post he improves the local league,” he added.

“I think it’s time to look at the timing of our local league, the timing of matches, the time table and how we support the teams. Sometimes you talk to some team manages and they tell you how much they make it’s a big joke.

The Ghana Premier League is on break to pave way for the West Africa Football Union Championship which is currently ongoing in Cape Coast.

The Black Stars B which is representing Ghana at the competition book their place in the group stages with a win over Gambia on the opening day.