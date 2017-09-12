First ever bubble football to be held on September 30

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Heavy Machinery Dealership (HMD) a leading heavy machinery and building equipment suppliers operating in Ghana is organizing the first ever bubble football on Saturday 30th September, 2017 at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

Bubble football, a game which can simply be described as fun is played just like normal football but with the players encased in an inflated transparent bubble.

According the Operations Director of HMD, Mr. Elias Chedid, bubble football is a fun game which will bring their clients, sponsors and friends together.

“It is just spending half a day playing football but in a different way and having fun as well,” he explained.

He said even though players are inside the bubble, it involves heat and more physical contact.

At the end of a training session organized last Monday by the HMD team, some players expressed their excitement to participate in the game.

They said they feel safe being in the bubble and playing football at the same time because they can bounce back onto the field of play anytime they fall.

Bubble football is a game played with five players per team without any goalkeeper. It is played for a duration of five minute for each half. The rules are different than the traditional soccer.

Bubble football is more or less what it sounds like. It can be best described as a recreational spin-off of the sport event. Participants of this soccer play while strapped into hot-air balloon known as bubbles.

The players frequently rebound each other during high-speed collision in an attempt to attack the opponent for ball but end up rolling on the ground.

Bubble soccer was actually invented in 2011 in Norway by Henrik Elvestad and Johan Golden but they never anticipated that the fun will spread throughout Europe let alone to other parts of the world.