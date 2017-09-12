Fans pelt stones, water bottles at Shatta Wale on stage in Accra concert

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: yen.com.gh

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, is once again in the news after being hurled with stones by fans at concert held in Shukura, Accra.

The event which was dubbed the ‘Loud in Sukura’ concert saw a mammoth crowd grace the occasion to see their favorite artistes. The likes of Shatta Wale, RudeBwoye Ranking and Bastero were all present to thrill the fans.

Shatta Wale, though, appeared to have irked some fans after rudely interrupting the performance of Bastero.

The ‘taking over’ hit maker invaded the stage with his group, the Militants, when Bastero was on stage performing. However, the move did not go well with some fans who showed their displeasure by throwing objects at him.

Pulse.com.gh reports that fans threw bottles and stones at him while he was performing in a bid to register their displeasure.

The report further stated that he was booed throughout his performance at the concert.

The happening was later given credence by Bastero who took to Facebook to fire back at Shatta Wale for his actions.

The seemingly annoyed artists wrote [unedited]:

“First, I’ll say thanks to the whole #shukura for the love and support even when I couldn’t perform after the #mic was handed over to me. this isn’t the first time.. ,you did the same thing to me @ #skybar I respected you as an elder and a leader but trust me it doesn’t suit you anymore, I’m one of the youths who never thought of disrespecting you not to talk of doing a diss #song but you call for it believe me am not as cool as you think. pu**y. You said the youth got to raise so why do you fight we when we raising lol greediness at it best #bigshame #shattawale practice what you preach . The whole Shukura witnessed my sounds was set #mic was handed over to me you flopped me bcos you thought you would be a hero…(dem no stone you well) #bigtimesnitch kawaii #actiontym.. Anything ah anything.”