Entertainment should not be limited to music, dance and drama – Kofi Akpabli

Journalist and publisher, Kofi Akpabli has remarked that entertainment should not be limited to music, dance or drama; rather, books should be read pleasurably to stimulate the love of literature in various communities across the country.

He expresses that this will enable people who have the love of literature at heart to get the platform to express it.

Speaking to www.ghanaweb.com on the sidelines of a book reading event organised to honour Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, one of the authors under the DAkpabli publications, Kofi Akpabli said DAkpabli Readathon is to promote book reading for pleasure as well as local authorship across Ghana.

Nana Awere Damoah and Kofi Akpabli have since 2013 worked together to promote reading pleasure among Ghanaians. The duo, who call themselves as ‘intellectual entertainers’ have constantly elated patrons of the Readathon with excerpts from their books such as ‘I Speak of Ghana’, and ‘Romancing Ghanaland’.

“We wanted to prove that entertainment offerings should not be limited to music and dance but we could read books pleasurably. At the back of that we also wanted to promote the love of literature because there are people out there who have the love in them but do not have the platform to express that love. When we started, people were doubtful but as they experienced it, they realized that it was quite enjoyable” he said.

It is the aim of the two publishers to use the Readathon project to take activities around book reading to the level of pop culture.