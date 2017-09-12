Empress Gifty Osei ‘drops’ visuals of ‘Adom’ on September 13

Music of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-12

Gospel artiste Gifty Osei <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505212221_678_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

About three weeks after releasing her ‘Adom’ song, Empress Gifty Osei is ready with the visuals.

The video, shot by Quophi Okyeame of Emklan Studios, will be available on television and youtube for all music lovers.

‘Adom’ is a danceable song that simply highlights God’s abundant grace on the singer.

Gifty who is celebrating her 10th anniversary in the gospel music industry will be releasing the full album of the song titled ‘Ebenezer’ in the coming weeks.

According to the gospel Empress, God has done a lot of good things in her life within the 10 years of music ministry and that she is thankful to Him for how far He’s brought her.

“God has been good to me. It is not easy to be releasing hit songs throughout this period. I thank God and pray He rains more blessing on this ministry,” she told Citi Showbiz.

Empress Gifty Osei who is touted as one of the best gospel artistes in Ghana is well-known for songs such as ‘Fefeefe,’ ‘Aseda,’ ‘Ayeyi’ and ‘Yento Nkyea.’