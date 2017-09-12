Emmanuel Sowah in Anderlecht squad to face Bayern Munich tonight

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-12

Emmanuel Sowah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505215824_537_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Right-back Emmanuel Adjei Sowah travelled with Anderlecht’s first squad to face Bayer Munich at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Dreams FC player was included in the 21-man squad announced by head coach Rene Weiler.

Appiah, who is chasing his first Champions League match, was an unused substitute in last Friday’s 3-2 league win over Lokoren.

He is yet to make a first team appearance for the First team this season.