David Mawuli wins most influential blogger of the year

Pulse Ghana’s Entertainment Editor, David Mawuli has bagged the “Most Influential Blogger of the Year” award at the 2017 edition of Merit Awards.

The event which was held at the Royal Lamerta Hotel in Kumasi on Saturday, September 1, saw David Mawuli emerge as the winner after garnering the highest votes.



He beat off stiff competition from Ghana’s top bloggers; NY DJ, Ameyaw Debrah, Zion Felix, Monte OZ and Jullie Jay Kanz to pick the statuette.

Merit Awards is an award scheme designed to reward hardworking Ghanaian high school scholars in their respective fields and also to open young talented and influential students to education opportunities and entertainment platforms available around the world.



The award scheme also seeks to reward high personalities, influencers, art performers and writers who positively impact the youth of Ghana.

David Mawuli is a showbiz journalist, blogger, and influencer who have been writing for the past 7 years. He is currently with Ghana’s leading news website, Pulse.com.gh