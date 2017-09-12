Counsel Afia Schwarzenegger or she dies – NDC’s Appiah Stadium

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Ghanaian TV and radio show host, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, better known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has been under attack from various quarters over a leaked video which supposedly showed her in her matrimonial home with another man.

And the latest person to jab the comedienne is serial caller and sympathizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Frank Appiah, better known as Appiah Stadium.

While speaking on the Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, Appiah Stadium revealed that Afia Schwarzenegger would pass away soon if she is not counselled properly.

“All of you should call Afia Schwarzenegger to order and counsel her because in our Asante tradition when someone shows or hold the Adinkra sign, the person dies less than four days”, he reportedly said according to a report by Pulse.com.gh.

The serial caller was referring to a shirt with an Adinkra symbol shown in a video by Afia Schwarzenegger.

In reaction to the released of her “nude” video onto social media, Afia posted a video in which she called out Ghanaians who were critical of her actions.

Appiah Stadium speaking on the Adinkra symbol on the T-shirt said it is a sign in Asante tradition which means imminent death.

“All the dancing and nonchalant attitude she is exhibiting is an indirect way of telling Ghanaians that she does not want to live anymore. We should all be careful else we will go to Afia Schwarzenegger’s one-week funeral soon,” he added.