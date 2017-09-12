Black Princesses leave for Algeria

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: sportsnetghana.com

2017-09-12

Black Princesses <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505219422_58_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana’s female U-20 team, Black Princesses, will be leaving Ghana for Algeria on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a World Cup qualifier on Saturday (September 16) in Algiers.

Ghana-Algeria will lock horns in the first leg of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup next year.

The Black Princesses are among the 19 countries who will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the football showpiece in France.

The winners from the three matches to be played in the preliminary stage will join the first round of the qualifiers.