Bisa Kdei receives amazing chant from Australian fans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Gh Joy

2017-09-12

Multiple award winning Ghanaian musician Bisa Kdei is of no doubt one of the few Ghanaian musicians with more international bookings in recent times.

The “Mansa” hitmaker is currently on a world tour, as part of his latest project dubbed “Road2Konnect” which is aimed at connecting High Life music to the world.

He is currently in Australia, where he has had two successful shows in two different cities within a week; Perth and Melbourne and management tells us, there are more ahead.

Bisa Kdei shares series of footage from these concerts and we have no doubt High Life music is being loved by the mass.

In a video below, Bisa Kdei performs for mixed race some of his hit songs, including Brother Brother, Mansa, to mention but few

Another video shows one of Australia’s biggest shopping malls jamming to Brother Brother and showing anticipation to be at his concert.

Bisa Kdei before leaving Ghana released another high life song dubbed Sister Girl which is cooking hot on our airwaves.

Watch video from his concerts below..