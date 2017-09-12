Bawumia taunts NDC over Free SHS

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is taunting the NDC Minority in Parliament over their attacks on the government’s much touted education policy, Free SHS – which will be launched today by the President.

The Minority has questioned the funding mechanism for the programme describing it as unsustainable.

In a Facebook message on the Minority’s concerns, Mr. Bawumia said “We thank God for today. They said it was impossible. They said it was an election gimmick. They said it was a hoax. Today, the impossible has become possible. Today, Free Senior High School education is here. We thank God for the vision and fortitude of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.God bless our homeland Ghana”.

The Free SHS commenced on Monday, 11 September 2017 across the country, with a total of over 400,000 students expected to benefit from the programme that excludes them from paying fees including admission, examination and utility fees.

The NPP which made the introduction of the Free SHS programme a campaign message in the keenly contested 2008 election could not implement it as the party painfully lost the poll.

The John Mahama administration which won power introduced in 2014 what it called the progressively free SHS education by gradually absorbing fees paid by students, but the NPP then in opposition chastised the government accusing it of hoodwinking Ghanaians in order to stay in power.

The NPP in the 2016 elections did not change its campaign message making the Free SHS its major campaign theme promising to roll it out if voted into power.

The free SHS policy will cost 3.6 billion Ghana cedis each year.