Audio: Akufo Addo’s silence on Togo violence worrying – lecturer

A Senior Lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Kwabena Appiagyei has described President Akufo-Addo’s silence about the recent unrest in neighboring Togo as worrying.

According to him, Ghana’s president should have intervened in the issue by now as a means of ensuring that peace prevails in Togo.

This follow similar calls on the president by the group and Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso, an International Relations Experts and also a Security Analyst, Dr. Nii Nortey Addo to intervene in the Matter.

Speaking to Adom News, Dr. Appiah- Agyei said Ghana risks of being affected by the rippling effects of the violence in Togo thus the need for President Akuffo Addo’s intervention.

He also appealed on ECOWAS and AU to as a matter of urgency ensure that peace prevails in Togo.

Meanwhile, a Togolese Journalist in Lome, Maxime Domegni has hinted that the opposition parties are preparing for another massive demonstration against the government in spite of the arrest of some demonstrators last week.

