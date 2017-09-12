Apple launches iPhone 8 and iPhone X today

Apple will launch its latest range of devices today at one of its biggest launch events in years. Tim Cook is expected to take to the stage in California to unveil three new iPhones, as well as upgrades for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and AirPod wireless headphones.

The star of the show is set to be the iPhone X, a premium version of Apple’s flagship device, which will feature an all-screen display, facial recognition software and wireless charging. Apple is rumoured to have priced the high-end iPhone X at a record £1,000.

The event will start at 10am Pacific time (6pm UK time) and the Telegraph will be following the latest updates as they happen.

Apple’s annual launch event will start at 6pm UK time in the Steve Jobs Theater at its new campus in Cupertino, California. Telegraph Technology editor James Titcomb is on site to bring us insight as the evening progresses.

What features will the iPhone X have?

A major leak from Apple over the weekend revealed key features of the iPhone X, including a 5.8-inch screen that almost fills the front of the device. To make way for the display, Apple is rumoured to have removed the home button and Touch ID. These will be replaced with face-scanning technology that can identify owners and unlock when they look at it, according to leaks.

The iPhone X is anticipated to be Apple’s first phone that supports wireless charging.

What else will Apple unveil?

In addition to the iPhone X, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. There are few details available about the devices, which are likely to be upgraded versions of the current offering.

Rumours have suggested Cook will also unveil a 4K Apple TV, third generation of the Apple Watch that works independently from the iPhone, and an update for its AirPod wireless headphones. And he could provide additional details about the HomePod smart speaker, due for release in December, and iOS 11, due for release in the days after the event.