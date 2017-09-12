Andre Ayew dedicates goal to younger brother Jordan

Soccer News of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: Goal.com

The Ghana star scored one and assisted the other goal as the Hammers recorded their first win of the season

Ghana deputy captain Andre ‘Dede’ Ayew scored his first league goal of the season on Monday night when West Ham United defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 in the Premier League at the London Stadium.

Following the Black Stars’ disappointing performance against Congo in the first leg of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers a fortnight ago, Ayew missed the return encounter due to injury, starting from the bench against the Terriers.



The Ghana international came on by the 64th minute to replace Javier Hernandez ‘Chicarito’ and assisted Pedro Obiang’s opener eight minutes later, before he made it 2-0 on 77th minute with a calm finish.

After the game, he dedicated the goal to his younger brother Jordan, who currently plays for Swansea City as he celebrated his 26th birthday.

Jordan is the third son of former Ghana captain Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew. He comes after former Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Ayew and Andre.

The three brothers, just like their father, have represented Ghana on international stage, with Ibrahim and Andre being part of the squad that represented the country during the 2010 Fifa World Cup in South Africa.

Such an important win ???????? .. dedicate this goal to my lil bro @jordanayew9 for your birthday.. happy birthday bro???????????love u pic.twitter.com/akyoIP0juZ — André Ayew (@AyewAndre) September 11, 2017