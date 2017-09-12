Afia Schwarzenegger will be an evangelist one day – Prophet Kumchacha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha has prophesized that embattled actress and comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, will be one of the greatest evangelists in Ghana and beyond.

His prophecy comes on the heels of a video which captures Afia Schwarzenegger in bed with another man suggesting that she was engaging in extra marital affairs.

The video recorded by Lawrence Abrokwah, ‘husband’ of Afia Schwarzenegger, surfaced online with many chastising the actress.

But speaking on Kofi TV, Kumchacha expressed disappointment in the development and urged Ghanaians not to be hard on Afia prophesying that she will be a messenger of the gospel and win souls for God.

“Afia should calm down; the media and everyone should also calm down. What I will say is, Afia will become the greatest evangelist in Ghana. Mark it on the wall. So to speak, such persons are able to preach to others to change from their evil means when they convert. God has revealed to me that Afia Schwarzenegger will be a great evangelist in Ghana. She will be the greatest and win souls for Christ. The book of Ezekiel says God doesn’t take delight in the death of the wicked. I have prophesy and it shall surely come to pass,” he proclaimed.

Meanwhile, Rev Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministries has advised Afia Schwarzenegger to render an apology to persons she has offended or face the worst.

In an interview on Peace FM, he intimated that the situation Afia Schwarzenegger finds herself in is as a result of the level of insolence and an allegation she made that he [Owusu Bempah] paid her to hook him up with young girls from South Africa to satisfy his sexual pleasures.

“It is not all men of God that we joke with. Before man and god what is about to happen to Afia is worse than what she is experiencing right now. I don’t usually curse but when you do something to hurt me and I go before God, something happens

“Tell Afia Schwarzenegger that she should be careful with her utterances on social media and her followers because they are pushing her to the grave,” he noted.