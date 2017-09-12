Abeiku Santana’s wife doesn’t mind if her husband grabs my butt – Victoria Lebene

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Actress Victoria Lebene has said the wife of broadcaster, Abeiku Santana is comfortable with the relationship that exists between herself and Abeiku.

According to her, she has a very good relationship with the wife of the broadcaster and she has no problem with the tempting photos she usually takes with her husband.

Lebene said the wife of Abeiku is cool with the pictures and how she relates to Abeiku her husband. She indicated that they live like family and do everything with them including business.

On the photo circulating on social media where Abeiku is seen grabbing the buttocks of the actress, she indicated that Abeiku did not grab her but was just dramatic about the whole thing.

She denied ever having an affair with the broadcaster indicating that they are good friends with a very good working relationship.

She indicated that she has developed a thick skin for criticisms and therefore is not really bothered about what people say about her in the entertainment industry.