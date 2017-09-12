2017 WAFU: Black Stars B defender Musah Nuhu ruled out of tournament after injury

Musah Nuhu picked up an injury and was replaced by Vincent Atinga in Saturday’s opener <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505217621_18_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana defender Musah Nuhu has been ruled out of the WAFU competition after sustaining an injury, Ghanasportsonline.com has learnt.

The player is unlikely to play for the Black Stars B in the remaining matches of the competition after undergoing a scan.

Nuhu picked up an injury and was replaced by Vincent Atinga in the team’s 1-0 win over Gambia last Saturday.

He will thus not be available for Ghana’s next game to be played on Thursday.

Vincent Atinga who came on is likely to replace the injured defender in the remaining matches.

Meanwhile the medical team are yet to give any update in the player’s injury but Ghanasportsonline.com’s sources close to the team indicate the WAFA center-half is likely to be out for at least the next two weeks.

