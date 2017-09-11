Worse things are about to happen to Afia Schwarzenegger – Owusu Bempah

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

2017-09-10

With the now trending stories of Afia Schwarzenegger, the founder, and leader of the Glorious Word ministries, Rev Owusu Bempah has salted in the situation with his recent revelation about the comedienne saying, worse things are about to happen to her.

Speaking on Entertainment Review Show on Peace FM recently with Akwasi Aboagye, Rev. Owusu Bempah — who truly predicted the collapse of Afia’s marriage last year said, ‘worse things are about to happen to the TV hostess’.

“It is not all men of god that we joke with. Before man and god what is about to happen to Afia is worse than what she is experiencing right now. I don’t usually curse but when you do something to hurt me and I go before God, something happens

“Tell Afia Schwarzenegger that she should be careful with her utterances on social media and her followers because those they are pushing her to death,” he revealed.

However, he laid down some measures that can help save Afia from facing any of the calamities which are about to befall her.

“Afia should apologize to Kennedy Agyepong and all the men of God in this country else something bad is waiting for her” he cautioned.

Before this shocking revelation, the man of God in last year predicted the collapse of Schwarzenegger’s marriage and truly, it came to pass this year which makes the recent one very serious and shocking.