We’ll forcibly remove TMA Mayor if… – NPP Organizer

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Tema West Constituency Organizer, Arhin Young has vowed to lead party members to eject Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon Felix Mensah from office, if he’s not dismissed by President Akufo Addo soon.

According to him, the Tema Mayor’s conduct and arrogance towards all the three MPs in the city and other leading members of the NPP has become a course for concern, as it has the potential of creating problems for the party and weakening its strength in the area.

Mr Arhin Young claims Hon. Felix Mensah has showed disrespect to the President and also tarnished the image of the Deputy Minister/MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah who he caused to be suspended last week.

The Legislator was on Wednesday handed a six months suspension by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) following his confrontations with the Metropolitan Engineer who was supervising a demolition exercise within his constituency on the orders of the Mayor.

The Engineer had been tasked to pull down some structures within his enclave but reports say Hon. Ahenkorah allegedly went and attacked the Engineer and prevented the workers as well from carrying out the operations.

The TMA at a meeting Wednesday found the conduct of Hon. Carlos Ahinkorah who’s also the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry who had apparently also refused to appear before the assembly when he’d been invited, as an affront and inappropriate consequently suspended him. But his suspension was revoked less than 48 hours.

But speaking to Kasapa News, Arhin Young stated that the three constituencies in Tema appalled by the Mayor’s conduct will on Friday September 15, stage a mammoth demonstration against the latter to show their displeasure.

“How can an assembly man who presides over a small area have power to suspend an MP. I urge all Parliamentarians to show interest in this matter otherwise very soon we’ll hear that the Majority Leader has been suspended by KMA (Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly) when the assembly thinks he’s erred. If this matter is not dealt with, very soon the assemblies will impose themselves on Parliament. All MPs should rise and ensure that this arrogant Tema Mayor is sacked. The NPP Youth in Tema say they can’t work with him and so he must go.

“I have been constituency organizer for 8 years in Tema West, I never saw the Mayor do a single campaign in any of the elections, we have power now and he’s had an appointment and now throwing his weight about, causing the suspension of the MP. He tends to disrespect everyone. We toiled to win all the 3 seats in Tema convincingly and so we’ll not allow him to make our efforst be in vain when he did nothing to support us in ur campaign. President Akufo Addo must dismiss him to ensure peace in Tema.”