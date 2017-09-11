Tullow Ghana Limited wins 2 STCCI awards

Tullow Ghana Limited’s (TGL) has reiterated its determination to ensure that Ghanaian enterprises in the country benefit from local content opportunities available in varied scopes of work.

This follows the Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI) adjudging TGL, winner of two local content awards at its dinner event last week.

This is the first time that STCCI has recognised the initiative of an oil and gas company working to strengthen and highlight local content involvement as required by law.

Since the passing of Ghana’s local content legislation, LI 2204, TGL has taken steps to create real opportunities and develop capacity for local businesses.

The Local Content Awards Dinner which took place at the Best Western Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi on September 7, was part of its Annual International Safety Conference dubbed “The Ghana Extractive Industry Safety Conference (GEISCon) 2017”.

Presenting the awards to TGL’s Jennifer Bruce-Konuah (Local Content Business Partner), the Chairman of STCCI Mr. Ato Van-Ess said.

“As the ‘first son’ of Ghana’s young Oil and Gas Industry, Tullow Ghana Ltd has demonstrated an immense commitment to effective and open engagement on local content improvement issues in Ghana.

“STCCI and its stakeholders see this as an exemplary leadership in Ghana’s local content initiative. STCCI applauds you and encourages you to explore more strategies to develop more local companies in your supply chain,” she said.

Receiving the award on behalf of TGL, Jennifer Bruce-Konuah expressed TGL’s appreciation for the recognition of our hard work in delivering tangible local content to support the development of the oil and gas industry in Ghana.

She said that TGL remains committed to delivering shared prosperity and mutual value to our shareholders and host countries.

TGL is the operator of the Jubilee and TEN fields offshore in the Western Region and has undertaken reforms to stimulate more inclusiveness in the local content space.

This it has achieved by unbundling contacts, reserving some scopes of work for indigenous companies such as payroll, human resource, communication, catering and cleaning.

With a vision to be the leader in driving the local content agenda in Ghana’s growing oil and gas industry, the company also awards contracts to joint ventures between indigenous Ghanaian companies and non-indigenous companies and categorising procurement activities to maximize opportunities for local involvement in our value chain.