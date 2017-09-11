Thomas Partey arrives in Italy with Athletico for Roma clash

Thormas Partey training with his mates <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505143822_504_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Free scoring Ghana international, Thormas Teye Partey, has arrived in Italy for Tuesday’s UEFA Champions league clash with AS Roma. The high flying Athletico Madrid enforcer capped a hugely productive international break with a man of the match performance at the Mestalla ahead of the European ties.

The Madrid based midfielder and his Rojiblancos team mates arrived at the Olympico in Rome for the opening rounds of the UEFA champions league on Tuesday. Partey scored five goals club and country in the last four matches including a superb treble away to Congo in the 2018 FIFA world cup qualifiers.

Head coach of Athletico Madrid , Diego Someone, is expected to hand Thomas Partey a starting role at the Olympico when the Rosseblu play host to their Spanish visitors in the opening matches of Europe’s elite club competition.

