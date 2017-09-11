Sports Minister assures Starlets of Akufo Addo’s support

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

2017-09-11

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah has mentioned that President Akufo-Addo is ready to help the junior national teams to perform as it will go a long way to have a positive impact on the seniors.

Asiamah stressed that the first gentleman of the nation is keeping a keen eye on the Starlets as they are the players who will graduate into the Black Stars few years to come.

“The vision of the President is to help the junior national teams to perform as it will help the senior side also” Asiamah stated during the Under 17 team visit to the Indian High Commission.

“For the past ten years Ghana has not been able to qualify for the FIFA under 17 tournament but we are happy that this year we have been able to qualify,”

“The Government is ready to give you all the needed support in order for the team to win the cup for the nation because it has been 22 years since we last won it. We are behind you and the whole nation is also supporting you,”

The Starlets will leave Ghana for Dubai on Wednesday for a training camp ahead of the World Cup.