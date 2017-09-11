Repent from your evil ways – Prophet One tells Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Kumasi-based Prophet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, fondly called Prophet One, has warned Afia Schwarzenegger to repent and turn a new leaf.
The prophet in a video on Youtube spotted by fnnewsonline.com said the time has come for Afia Schwarzenegger to repent from her evil ways and seek after a good name.
“I want to tell Afia Schwarzenegger to repent, it is time for her to change her bad ways and seek after God.”
“It is written in the Bible, a good name is better than riches, so I entreat Afia to stop the bad things and pursue good things.”
Prophet One bringing his sermon to a close disclosed that death is knocking at the door of Afia Schwarzenegger as some people want to kill her.
“Afia should desist from her bad ways, there is a plot o have her killed by some people in Ghana.” He said.