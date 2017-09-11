Reggie N Bollie announce new single with 2Baba

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

UK- based Ghanaian band Reggie N Bollie are set to release their first Afrobeat record.

Featuring Nigerian legend 2Face Idibia (2Baba), the song is scheduled for release this Friday, September 15.

“We’re super excited to announce our First Afrobeats Collab with the Legendary 2baba Idibia aka #2Face. Coming Out On Friday 15th September 2017?, they posted on Facebook days ago.

The joint follows the likes of “New Girl”, “Link Up”, “This is The Life”, and Bumaye.

Formerly going by Menn on Poinnt, the band is made up of Reggie Zippy (born Reginald Ainooson), and Bollie Babyface (born Ishmael Hamid). They’re 2015 runners-up of popular UK series of The X Factor and were formerly signed to signed to Syco Music. They now run their independent imprint F.R.O.D Music.