Readers need to explore – Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng

Author of ‘Face off with the International MP’ Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng has urged literature lovers to be exploratory and dynamic in their art to be able to discover what area they best excel in and to produce the best pieces for their readers.

Speaking at a book reading event organized for him as part of his birthday celebration, Mr. Nkrumah-Boateng said it is not about having enough writers to satisfy the readers but rather having enough writings on the market for readers to consume.

“It comes down to the issue of how many materials are out there in the market whether it is sufficient or not” he stressed.

Mr. Nkrumah-Boateng explained that creativity will add the required ‘spark’ readers need in various literature pieces they put out there.

“There is nothing like sufficient output when it comes to writing”, he said, adding that there are sufficient materials, not all will satisfy the reading wants of consumers therefore writers are to explore other areas of literature to satisfy the needs of readers.

