Razak Braimah marks PSL debut for Sundown

2017-09-11

Ghana international goal keeper, Razak Braimah, marked his long awaited debut for Mamelodi Sundowns in a crucial 1-2 away win at Free State Stars. The former Cordoba custodian kept the post for the Brazilians in the vital away win and was denied a deserved clean sheet with a last minute consolation goal from the host

A brace from Percy Tau handed the Brazilians a comprehensive 0-2 lead away to the States before Nhanhla Vilakazi pulled one back on the 94th minute. The priceless win hauled the matsatshata into the third slot on the log after just three rounds of matches in the South African Professional league (PSL).

Maritzburg United and Cape Town City maintain their place at the summit of the log with a 100 percent winning start to the competition. Razak Braimah joined the PSL from Segunda side FC Cordoba on a three year deal at the start of the campaign.