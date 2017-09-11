Provide a house for your wife if you want to be the head – Counselor Lutterodt

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-10

play videoCounsellor George Lutterodt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505095222_970_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular pastor and self-styled marriage counsellor, George Lutterodt says it is the duty of every man to provide shelter for his wife.

According to him, doing the above makes the man automatically the head of the family and not vice versa.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, the controversial counsellor emphasized that any man who wants to take charge of the family has to take up the ‘husband’ role and must be ready to take up difficult responsibilities.

‘’Any man who is ready to be the head over a woman doesn’t buy a house together with the woman but rather provide a house for the woman. You collect some of the woman’s money to add some to buy a property,’’ he asserted.

He opined that men who move from their homes to live with their partners after marriage are not serious in life and should be called ‘vegetable men’.

Counsellor Lutterodt who was commenting on claims by Afia Schwarzenegger that her “unemployed” husband was living with her in her house.

Radio and TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger was caught in bed with another man by her husband who recorded the incidence which was later made public.

Lawrence Abrokwa has expressed his disappointment at his embattled wife’s extra marital affairs saying he is surprised that she could bring another man into their matrimonial home.

Mr Abrokwa has also rubbished claims that the house in which they live in belongs solely to Afia. He said he helped Afia to finish the “uncompleted” house.

But Counsellor Lutterodt said, ‘I don’t agree with men who claim to have helped women in contributing to the shelter of the family…man is supposed to take the woman to join him in his house….That is why it is called ‘Husband’ literally you are there to protect your wife.”