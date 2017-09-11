No show at Afia Schwarzenegger’s husband’s trial as investigators beg for time

Afia Schwarzenegger and husband Abrokwah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505163621_82_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The trial of Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of Ghanaian Comedienne¸ Afia Schwarzenegger could not come off at Domestic Violence Court at Ministries in Accra on Monday September 11, 2017.

According to lawyers of the accused, the docket is yet to be forwarded to the court’s registry for the trial to begin but as at 5pm on Monday, there was no indication it had been presented.

Lawrence Abrokwah is facing charges of assault, publication of indecent material and threat of harm.

The former bouncer was reportedly arrested and detained by the Achimota police after an official complaint was lodged by the Television Personality who claimed she had been physically assaulted.

Through his initial counsel Maurice Ampaw, the suspect was later granted bail and was due to appear before the police today September 8, 2017.

Meanwhile, the accused has denied being the source of the leaked video that captured Afia Schwarzenegger in bed with another man

He however admits that he captured the footage just to serve as evidence of her wife’s extramarital escapades

