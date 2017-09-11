My new wife is very supportive and understanding – Kwadwo Safo Jnr

Entertainment of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-11

Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the CEO of the Kantanka Group, has opened up about his new wife and family.

Kwadwo entered a fresh relationship after his marriage to actress Juliet Ibrahim ended with Zainab Bonkano, a businesswoman whom she married a little over seven months ago.

The two have a two-year-old son together, and a few weeks ago they welcomed a baby girl.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr opened up on the type of wife Zainab whom he described as caring and intelligent and shared tips on how to be good father and husband.

“She is caring, loving, tough and intelligent. I love that she is very understanding and supportive. My wife graduated from Central University with a marketing degree. She helps with the marketing for my group of companies once in a while,” Kwadwo Safo Jnr said of his wife.

“My wife said she understands that I am busy and that I am a loving hubby. I am the type that wants to let my family enjoy the best that life has to offer”.

As busy as he seem to be, Kwadwo says he tries to be the best father and husband he can be to his wife and children.

He shares a few tips:

“You must give your kids the best education, teach your kids the ways of the Lord.

You must do your best to keep the bad things you do away from your kids, like arguing once in front of them.

Don’t force your kids to do things they don’t have passion and love for, you need to set the path well for a good future for your kids”.

Kwadwo who together with his siblings were mostly home-schooled from basic level until they graduated into the tertiary level, says he wouldn’t mind doing the same with his children.