Mercy Johnson Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim rock matching outfits to host GloMegaMusic Tour Lokoja

On Saturday, 9th September, 2017, top Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim hosted Lokoja’s edition of the biggest Music Tour in Nigeria; GloMegaMusic Tour at the Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall.
The show had performances from music stars like Tubaba, Olamide Baddo, Korede bello, Phyno, Runtown and others
Styled by @Rogerstimi, Mercy Johnson and co-host Juliet Ibrahim wore matching Men-Inspired Agbada made by @ceo_jfk to host the show.
Both ladies rocked the look nicely by pairing it with minimal jewelry and shoes to match.