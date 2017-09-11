Mercy Johnson Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim rock matching outfits to host GloMegaMusic Tour Lokoja

Juliet Ibrahim and Mercy Johnson <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505161822_437_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

On Saturday, 9th September, 2017, top Nollywood actresses Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim hosted Lokoja’s edition of the biggest Music Tour in Nigeria; GloMegaMusic Tour at the Confluence Stadium Indoor Sports Hall.

The show had performances from music stars like Tubaba, Olamide Baddo, Korede bello, Phyno, Runtown and others

Styled by @Rogerstimi, Mercy Johnson and co-host Juliet Ibrahim wore matching Men-Inspired Agbada made by @ceo_jfk to host the show.

Both ladies rocked the look nicely by pairing it with minimal jewelry and shoes to match.

قالب وردپرس

Comments