Mark Asari premiers new single ‘Knockin’

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: B Banks

2017-09-11

Mark Asari

After releasing ‘Baby Yo’ and a remix later with Joel Orleans, also being featured on the soundtrack of an American erotic romantic drama movie tagged ”Fifty Shades Darker”, a British artist of Ghanaian descent, Mark Asari has released yet another beautiful piece of work.

The new self-produced single ‘Knockin’ seem to have taken a different turn since the previous single has the young talented Asari spill words about his undying need of a certain female. However, quite surprisingly, in ‘Knockin’, he now narrates a different situation.

Mark Asari doesn’t mince words here; he is heard bluntly telling a lover he doesn’t need her anymore. There may be a lot of fishes in the sea, but the heartbroken singer seems to have caught a bad one and the pain and disappointment run deep inside his heart.

This is for anyone who has a message for an ex-looking forward to re-igniting the dead flames. Download ‘Knockin’ by Mark Asari and allow it to serenade your emotions.