Listen to the song composed for Afia Schwarzenegger

Music of Monday, 11 September 2017

Source: ghbase.com

2017-09-11

play videoAfia Schwarzenegger and her husband <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505140222_471_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Afia Schwarzenegger’s Marriage issues have recently been the painting brush on the internet and many people are tearing it in many ways as some people have creatively composed a lovely song out from it.

TV presenter and self-acclaimed queen of comedy, Afia Schwarzenegger was recently caught in bed with another man by her husband Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah in their matrimonial house.

Before this report, Afia has already come out to defend the allegations that were leveled against her and came on the verge of suing some bloggers for what she called character assassination and in simple words defamation.

However, on her road to the law court as she reported one morning came the release of her naked video that was reported to be taken by her husband when he caught her in bed with another man.

The said video shockingly hit the public through the various social media platforms and stole the headlines of every news.

While many in a shocking and disappointing state used the opportunity to criticize her actions and character, others confidently defended her actions and even descend insults on her husband for threatening to destroy her face with acid.

Now, the new trending thing about this issue is Dicta Studios turning the various sound clips from the several audiovisuals into a “clumsy catchy tune”.

The newly released interesting song features the voice of Afia Schwarzenegger, begging her ex-husband and claiming she took a loan to wed him together with the voice of Lawrence Abrokwah, threatening to pour acid on Afia and calling her “ashawo”.

The voices have been placed on top of a nice beat to form lovely audio lines, though we have not listened to the full audio, one thing we can surely say is, it is indeed a must hear creative work of art.